Each of the three times it was tested this year, water provided by Auburn Rural Water District No. 1 near S.W. 61st and Hoch Road was found to be out of compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards for a contaminant called haloacetic acids.

That district receives its water from the city of Topeka. The city blames this year's abnormally high contaminant levels at Auburn and in other cities across Kansas on excessive rains and releases of water into the Kansas River from upstream reservoirs.

The Auburn water is still safe to drink, and customers do not need to switch to bottled water, district manager Mike Dawson said in a letter he mailed out Wednesday.

Still, the letter acknowledged that some people who drink water containing haloacetic acids in excess of the maximum contaminant level over many years may have an increased risk of getting cancer.

The Auburn rural water district will continue monitoring haloacetic acid levels, the letter added.

It said the city of Topeka had hired engineering consultants "to study our source water in depth and to provide effective treatment alternatives."

The EPA sets standards for controlling the levels of 87 different contaminants in drinking water, including haloacetic acids. Those were first implemented in 1998.

When disinfectants such as chlorine are used to treat drinking water, they can combine with organic and inorganic matter present in water to form compounds called "disinfection byproducts," Dawson said.

The Auburn water district tests two locations quarterly for contaminants, he said. Those are near N.W. 13th and Docking Road, and near S.W. 61st and Hoch Road.

Testing conducted in January, April and July showed the water near N.W. 13th and Docking each time was within the EPA-allowed limit of 60 micrograms per liter, Dawson said.

But he indicated readings taken near S.W. 61st and Hoch showed 64 micrograms per liter in January, 61 in April and 64 in July.

Dawson said the EPA notified him July 8 that he had 30 days in which to send notification about that to the district's customers, which he did in a letter mailed out Aug. 7.

Molly Hadfield, the city's media relations coordinator, said Monday that information provided by the city's utilities department showed cities across Kansas have seen elevated levels of haloacetic acids in their treated water this year "due to the Kansas River having extraordinary levels of organic matter because of the excessive rains and releases from upstream reservoirs."

The city of Topeka, despite seeing higher levels of organic matter this year, has remained in compliance with EPA regulations, Hadfield said.

But the amount of time it takes for water to travel by pipe from Topeka to the Auburn rural water district has allowed additional time for disinfection byproducts to form, causing Auburn's water to have higher levels than Topeka's, she said.

The city of Topeka has exceeded the EPA's contaminant standards once, in testing that city utilities director Bob Sample said was conducted in October 2017. A haloacetic acid level of 60.6 micrograms per liter was found then near S.W. 29th and Urish Road.

City manager Brent Trout announced in May 2018 that the city was back in compliance.