Tony Hoops, athletic director of Bethel College, recently announced the promotion of Josh Booth, current sports information director, to assistant athletic director.

"Over the past three years, Josh has demonstrated the capability of handling additional responsibilities within our department that are worthy of this promotion. This will allow Bethel Athletics to grow in ways it never has before," said Hoops.

Booth originally joined Bethel Athletics in 2016, serving as Bethel's first full-time sports information director. He has been Bethel's primary media contact and statistician during his tenure here. His duties have also included game day setup coordination and staffing, PA announcing, managing Bethel's award-winning social media and athletic website, student-athlete award nominations, and chairing the Threshpy awards committee.

This expanded role for Booth will give him a variety of new job responsibilities while providing no financial impact on the personnel budget at Bethel. Some of the additional duties will include working with Hoops to increase corporate sponsorship specific to Bethel Athletics, game day management communication with opposing schools, game day promotions, and hometown hero director. Booth, the reigning 2018-2019 KCAC Sports Information Director of the Year, will continue to serve as Bethel's SID within his new expanded role.

"Josh has been a valuable piece of the transformation of Bethel Athletics over the past couple of years," Hoops said "Retaining the great people we have within our department is essential as we continue to be the best athletic department possible for our alumni, coaches, and student-athletes here at Bethel."

During Booth's time at Bethel, he has helped grow and significantly enhance Bethel's social media presence, earning several impressive top 10 and first-place finishes in multiple social media categories.

Booth has been active on a national level as well, as he has offered his services at KCAC championship events, while also serving on committees with the NAIA and CoSIDA.

"Bethel College and specifically our athletic department is a special place to me," Booth said. "Being in this position at this part of my life is truly humbling."

In athletics, Bethel competes within the 13-school Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. For more information, see www.bethelthreshers.com.