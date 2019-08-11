Police suspect arson in Pitt Realty fire

PITTSBURG — Investigation into a fire at Pitt Realty on July 12 revealed evidence of arson.

According to a release from the Pittsburg Police Department, at approximately 4:45 a.m. July 12, the Pittsburg police and fire departments were dispatched to Pitt Realty, 1401 N. Broadway for a structure fire.

Investigation into the incident revealed evidence the fire was intentionally set.

“Investigators have extensively reviewed surveillance footage provided by surrounding business owners, and are seeking help from the public to identify this person of interest, who was in the area at the time the fire was set,” the release said.

Jetmore native wins teaching award

MANHATTAN — Christine Wilson, a Jetmore native, was recognized this year for her dedication to educating young people in the field of agriculture at Kansas State University.

She won the David Mugler Outstanding Teaching Award from the Department of Agricultural Economics.

Wilson credited her participation in Future Farmers of America early in life for giving her the interpersonal communication skills she needed for a successful career in agriculture.

“Agriculture is such an important and impactful area of study, so FFA was incredibly valuable to me,” said the agricultural economics professor.

Wilson is a 1990 graduate of Jetmore High School and the daughter of Cary and Sandra Wilson, formerly of rural Hodgeman County and Dodge City.

Wilson earned her bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at K-State.