Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the one hundred block of North Poplar Street, on the east side. The all-brick building at 110 N. Poplar was constructed in 1925 for Herbert A. Carr to house his "Mutual Press" business, mostly a magazine publishing company. It was there until 1938. In 1940, it became the Assembly of God Church. Sometime during the World War II years, it became the Officers Club for the Naval Air Base south of town.

In 1952, it became the Hutchinson Town Club and was that until 1963, when they built a new building. From 1963 to 1965, it was Dale Reid's "One Hundred Ten Club" and in 1969, it became the Leisure Years Center until 1978.

It was the American Legion Post from 1984 to 1993. Then it was Ray & Joyce Sprinkle's, Sprinkle Photography, from 1993 to 1998. In 1999, it became Harry Crile's Pat's Key and Lock. The business today is still Pat's Key & Lock, owned by Paul Carlton, as well as the property with a storied history.