An Oklahoma man was injured Thursday morning when his vehicle overturned on U.S. Highway 50 in rural Gray County.

Jack Douglas Been of Sand Springs, Okla., 32, was traveling westbound on US50 in a 2007 Toyota at about 8:25 a.m. when his vehicle crossed the center line and the eastbound lane and drove off the south side of the highway, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The vehicle continued forward until it reached the railroad track embankment, where it became airborne and turned over, coming to rest on its roof, according to the KHP.

Been, who had been wearing a seat belt, was taken to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City with a suspected serious injury.