Fire officials blame careless smoking for a fire that heavily damaged a single-family in west Hutchinson early Thursday.

The occupants of the home and cat were able to escape without injury, but the fire killed another cat and a third one is missing, according to a relative of the resident.

According to report posted by Division Chief Doug Hanen, firefighters responded to the home at 1422 Woodlawn about 1:20 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the rear of the single-story structure.

The fire began under a covered porch in the rear of the 900-square-foot, three-bedroom Ranchette and “quickly spread to the attic of the home prior to the firefighter’s arrival,” Hanen reported.

“Fire damage to the home is significant, however, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the original structure, as a home to the north, located 20 feet away, suffered moderate siding damage,” Hanen stated.

The residents, Russell and Traci Singleton, discovered the fire and called 911.

Firefighters attempted to resuscitate a cat found in the house, but it did not survive, Hanen stated.

The missing cat, which ran away during the fire, is named Candy, said Margaret Singleton, the resident's sister. Candy is a long-haired, black cat that is "very skittish."

The Red Cross is assisting the family, and a board-up company was called to assist in securing the property, Hanen stated. Also assisting at the scene were Reno County EMS, Hutchison Police Department, Kansas Gas Service and Westar.