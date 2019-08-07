The Leavenworth County undersheriff is warning residents about a scam in which people pose as law enforcement officers.

Undersheriff Jim Sherley said the Sheriff’s Office has received four reports of the scam in two days. Other surrounding law enforcement agencies have received similar reports.

Victims of the scam receive calls from people posing as deputies or other law enforcement officers.

The scammers indicate they are calling to take care of warrants. The scammers attempt to gather personal or banking information from the victims. The scammers also may ask the victims to purchase cash cards and share information from the cards, according to Sherley.

Sherley said law enforcement officers will not address warrants in this manner.

Sherley suggests people hang up if they are concerned about the validity of a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer. They should then contact their local law enforcement agency.

“If you’re in doubt contact our office or your local agency,” Sherley said in an email.

The undersheriff warns people also may encounter variations of the scam.

