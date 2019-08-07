



Three people were seriously injured in a rear-end crash Tuesday on a highway east of Lindsborg.



The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Dodge passenger car driven by Bryan C. Neiman, 46, of McPherson, was slowing to turn onto Wheatridge Road from Eastbound K-4 when a 2005 Buick driven by Mary E. Bridges, 75, of Salina, ran into it from behind.



Both drivers and a passenger in the Dodge, Kimberly K. Benson, 48, of McPherson, were taken to Salina Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.



A second passenger in the Dodge, Lilly Neiman, 9, was not hurt.



The wreck 1.4 miles east of Lindsborg occurred around 9 p.m.