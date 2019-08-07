During the July Dodge City Community College board of trustees meeting, the trustees reached an agreement with Pratt Community College to house the electrical power technology course at DCCC.

The agreement would be that Pratt Community College instructors would teach the course on the DCCC campus.

The course would allow for DCCC to continue to collect technology fees from students.

According to DCCC chief financial officer Glen Forgey, Pratt would get paid for the coursework provided because the course would be taught through Pratt.

DCCC would receive revenue through the general education course it would provide.

Dodge City students would be able to receive a scholarship through DCCC on the academic side of the course.

"We are excited about this kind of, like, merger," said DCCC trustee Kathy Ramsour. "Being able to share responsibilities and help each other out and working together with other colleges. So we appreciate that."

DCCC president Dr. Harold Nolte added, "Lot of states call it flag shipping. You can't do all the programs yourself, so certain institutions will do different kinds. Just like what we are going to do with Garden City with the fire academy, they have all the equipment.

"Our goal is to do a very good job in our nursing program, in our diesel program and things like that — things that we need to be doing a better job of doing."

The joint effort would still allow for students in the area to take the electrical power technology course while still remaining in Dodge City, according to DCCC vice president of academic affairs Jane Holwerda.

"Dr. Nolte alluded to previously that Pratt's EPT program is one of the strongest in the state," Holwerda said.

According to DCCC trustee Dan Reichenborn, the partnership would be for a three-year agreement.

The agreement was made unanimously with a 6-0 vote. DCCC trustee Gary Harshberger was absent and didn't vote.

The trustees also reached an agreement with Garden City Community College regarding a partnership for the fire science program.

Similar to the partnership with Pratt Community College on the EPT program, GCCC would teach at DCCC and revenue for the fire science would go to GCCC, with DCCC receiving revenue for the general education of the course.

According to Holwerda, the GCCC fire science program in southwest Kansas is the only one still existing and is also forming partnerships with Colby and Seward schools.

"The other fire science programs in the state are in Barton, Butler, Hutchinson and Johnson County and KCKCC," Holwerda said.

According to legal counsel for DCCC Glen Kerbs, the agreement would be under review annually and could be terminated any year.

"We're looking at health care, that is one of our areas of expertise," Nolte said. "Obviously the nursing program and branching out into some of the other programs in health care for us. It's something we can do and do well."

The fire science partnership was approved unanimously with a 6-0 vote.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.