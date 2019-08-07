TOPEKA—The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district judge vacancy in Finney County that will be created with the Dec. 27 retirement of Judge Michael Quint.

The district is composed of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties.

Nominees can apply or be nominated, but the nomination must be on a required form and include the nominee's signature, stated Justice Dan Biles, the Supreme Court departmental justice for the 25th Judicial District.

A nominee must be at least age 30, a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, and a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties, the clerk of the appellate courts at the Kansas Judicial Center, or the Kansas judicial branch website at www.kscourts.org under What's New.

One original and 14 copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters must be submitted by noon, Sept. 6, to: William Heydman, Commission Secretary, PO Box 2010, Garden City KS 67846

The nominating commission will convene to interview nominees 9 a.m., Oct. 2, in the Finney County Courthouse, Room 301, 425 N Eighth St., Garden City.

Interviews are open to the public.

The commission will select from three to five nominees whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements.

If there are not three nominees who reside in the district who are deemed qualified by the commission, the commission may consider nominees who reside outside the judicial district. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Biles as nonvoting chair; Lucille Douglas, William Heydman, John Lindner, Zachary Schultz, and Thomas Walker, Garden City; Gene Gaede, Holcomb; Ralph Goodnight, Lakin; Rita Wiles, Leoti; Christine Cupp, Scott City; Robert Gale Jr. and Timothy Kohart, Syracuse; and Deborah Kuttler, Tribune.