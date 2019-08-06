1. National Night Out: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6, Hutchinson. Three Hutchinson neighborhoods will have block parties with their residents on Aug. 6 for the annual National Night Out celebration. Southwest Bricktown, 301 W. First Ave., the party will include free tacos, frozen treats from Heartland Credit Union, a bounce house and a DJ playing music. Farmington Park, at the Farmington Park gazebo, 316 Curtis St., the party will include a free hot dog cookout, an inflatable obstacle course, disc golf and games. Creekside, at Hutchinson Wesleyan Church, 528 W. 10th Ave., the party will include a free hot dog cookout, a bounce house, games, activities and door prizes.

2. Community Blood Drive: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7. Walk-ins welcome. Donors participating in the current drive, which runs through Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, will receive a limited edition Red Cross and Hutchinson Community Flag T-shirt. Participants in any drive through Aug. 29 will also receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card delivered via email. The drive in South Hutchinson is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the gym at Madonna Hall, 612 S. Maple, while the Saturday bloodmobile is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Leslie’s Pool Supplies and Repair, 1435 E. 30th St.

3. Annual Karate Shakedown: 7-10 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6, 7 and 8, Hutchinson School of Karate, 324 N. Main St., Hutchinson. Once a year, students are tested on drills, self defense and forms they've learned in class, as well as their eagerness, effort and willingness to try in class.