A man was killed when a truck overturned Monday morning in southeastern Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 5:02 a.m. Monday at 158th Street and Metro Avenue.

William Glenn Thilmont, 47, Oak Grove, Missouri, was driving a 2011 Ford service truck with a tank when the vehicle overturned.

Members of the Fairmount Township Fire Department extricated Thilmont from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The truck, which belongs to a company called Superior Bowen, contained about 450 gallons of diesel fuel, 750 gallons of water, five gallons of gasoline and 35 gallons of a release agent.

A representative of Leavenworth County Emergency Management responded to the scene to oversee the hazardous materials cleanup.

The investigation of the accident is ongoing, according to Sherley.

