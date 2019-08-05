This week, readers wondered about swimming lessons and animal welfare.

Q: Why does the Red Cross no longer provide free swimming lessons?

Short answer, they haven’t been free in Hutchinson for years, though the fee is nominal and scholarships are available.

Ted Nelson, superintendent of aquatics with Hutchinson Recreation Commission, has worked in Hutchinson starting in the 1990s.

“Since that time, we’ve had a charge for swimming lessons,” Nelson said. “We used to have an official chapter of the Red Cross here. (Hutch Rec) continued to be an authorized provider of Red Cross swimming lessons.”

Cost is $33 for lessons – which include eight class times over two weeks. Scholarships are offered automatically to any child with free or reduced lunches in the school district, or with a Kansas medical ID card. Those bring the cost down to $16.50.

“We have over 750 registrations this summer. Many pay the full $33 and many rightfully take advantage of the scholarship,” Nelson said.

The cost covers the use of the facility, as well as paying for the instructors.

“It’s a pretty tough class to become qualified as an instructor, so they’re paid commensurately for the class they’ve taken. So we have some cost to have people take swimming lessons, but we know that every community needs lessons like this for water safety. That’s a key thing for every community,” Nelson said.

The Salt City Splash at one time participated in the world’s largest swimming lesson, sponsored by the World Waterpark Association. This one-day free lesson included Hutchinson in the Guinness Book of World Records.

“We found our participation every year was dwindling, so we didn’t do it this year,” Nelson explained.

Q: I live in town and my neighbors have a pet that’s illegal in town. I’m also concerned about the animal’s welfare. What can I do about this?

Destiny Brammer, shelter tech at Hutchinson Animal Shelter, told me that your best plan of action is to contact the Hutchinson Animal Shelter or Animal Control. Those departments can handle animal welfare, enforcement or even helping educate owners in better practices to care for their pets.

Animal control is at 620-694-2636 and the animal shelter is at 620-694-1924.

“Make a case with us, and when the officer is on duty, that’s when he’ll handle it,” Brammer said. “If it’s life-threatening, residents can contact the Hutchinson Police Department, as well.”

“Any time someone has a welfare check, that’s something we can do,” Brammer said.

Keep those questions coming by sending them to askhutch@hutchnews.com