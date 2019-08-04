The family of Edwin H. "Dick" Wiens will be celebrating his 90th birthday on Aug. 11 at the Wiley Plaza, 100 N. Main from 1 to 3 p.m.

Dick was born Aug. 13, 1929 and married Wanda Mae Friesen on Feb. 16, 1957 he has two children Tina Kirkpatrick and Mike Wiens. He has numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grand children.

Dick served in the United States Navy from 1952-1960 and is an atomic veteran. He is a retired electrician, volunteered for 16 years on the senior sheriff patrol, and is a board member at the Delos Senior Center.