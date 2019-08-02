The Leavenworth Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly broke into a liquor store.

The Police Department has released photos of the suspect that were captured by a security camera after he reportedly ran onto a porch while hiding from police officers.

The burglary was reported at 2:08 a.m. July 17 at 11worth Liquors, 706 N. Seventh St.

A witness reported to police that someone appeared to be breaking into the store, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The suspect reportedly was exiting the store when police arrived. The man allegedly ran away when he was confronted by an officer.

The man had been carrying a backpack, but this was found in a nearby alley. The backpack contained several bottles of liquor.

The suspect has been described as a white man with sandy blond hair. He is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.

He was wearing a purple Boys of Zummer 2015 tour shirt. He wore a white, round-faced watch with a black band on his right wrist.

People with information about the suspect are asked to contact Detective Brandon Mance at 913-680-2524. People also can leave anonymous tips by calling the Leavenworth Police Department's clue line at 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.

