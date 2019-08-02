While Leavenworth County received rain Wednesday night, it was spared from the flooding that was experienced in nearby counties.

Areas of Leavenworth County received between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning. But areas to the southwest of Leavenworth County reportedly received between six and 11 inches of rain, said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

A flash flood warning was in effect Thursday for Douglas, Franklin and Anderson counties as well as a southern section of Jefferson County.

Magaha said water pumps were being loaned from the city of Leavenworth and the Leavenworth County government to help the community of Ottawa in Franklin County.

There is a chance for more rain today in Leavenworth, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

Leavenworth County and neighboring counties remain under a flash flood watch. The watch is scheduled to be in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday.

