KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals rookie outfielder Bubba Starling's hitting and on-base streaks ended, but a big part of his quick start since his promotion July 12 came as a result of subtle changes to his approach at the plate.

Starling, a former multi-sports standout at Gardner Edgerton, tied Johnny Damon for the longest on-base streak to start a major-league career in franchise history: 12 games. His 11-game hitting streak was the longest active steak in the American League until Sunday's 0-for-4 against the Cleveland Indians.

Despite having batted .310 with a .358 on-base percentage at Triple-A Omaha, Starling brought a slightly passive approach at the plate with him to the majors. It didn't take long for him to realize that needed to change.

He entered Tuesday with 15 hits in 55 at-bats (.273 batting average), and 10 of his hits came three pitches or less into the at-bat (four on the first pitch).

"I'm just being more aggressive early," Starling said prior to Sunday's game. "A lot of guys are going to start seeing the scouting reports on me, obviously, taking first pitch off-speed, this and that. I'm just trying to be more aggressive if it's in the zone and something I can hit."

Starling credited hitting coach Terry Bradshaw and quality control coach Pedro Grifol for going over film and breaking down how pitchers were attacking.

Instead of sitting back and digging himself a hole by taking pitches, he's benefited early on in his career from swinging early and not putting himself in the position of being behind in the count and at the mercy of experienced top-level pitchers.

"At Triple-A I wouldn't swing a lot of the times first pitch," Starling admitted. "Up here, you get a first-pitch heater or something you can hit, especially with a pitcher like (Mike) Clevinger or those guys, you want to try to get on it because they're going to slider you to death or whatever their best pitches are."

Starling singled off Clevinger in his second at-bat of Saturday's game. Clevinger held the Royals to one run in seven innings, and he struck out seven.

Royals manager Ned Yost knows the difference between a young player going to plate with a plan and an aggressive mindset or one simply swinging early and often.

It's the difference between him in the big leagues and Starling.

"For me, I was always an early swinger in the count, which is the reason I've got a lifetime .210 batting average," Yost said. "I think what Bubba's doing is getting good pitches and swinging early in the count, which is exactly what you want. If you get a pitch that you like, go ahead and turn on it, but if you're just up there hacking to be hacking, thinking that you can put anything in play — dumb.

"That's why I was a dumb hitter. I think one year I had close to 400 at-bats and had six walks. Stupid. I don't advocate that for anybody. What I'm really pleased with is the way Bubba is putting the ball in play. He's hitting the ball kinda to all fields. I'm pleased with Bubba's approach. I'm happy with everything he's doing both offensively and defensively."

Actually, Yost wasn't as "stupid" as he recalls. He did walk just six times during a season in the majors with the Texas Rangers (1984), but he did that over 251 plate appearances as opposed to 400.

Of course, the sentiment conveyed remains valid.

From Bradshaw's perspective, the catalyst for Starling swinging earlier in count came from the normal everyday conversations the coaching staff has with hitters. In this case, they noticed that opposing pitchers knew they could toss breaking balls over the plate with no threat of Starling swinging.

"Up here at the major-league level, you're facing the best," Bradshaw said. "You can't give these good guys strikes. It may be the only strike you see or the best pitch you may see that at-bat. That's all that's from. That's just the learning curve at the major-league level."

Starling entered Tuesday's game with a slash line of .273/.310/.364 in his first 14 games in the majors. He's hit one home run and two doubles and drawn three walks.

His only homer so far, off Indians light-out closer Brad Hand, came on a 2-2 count. But both strikes were fastballs Starling fouled off.

Like Yost, Bradshaw pointed to Starling's discipline in the strike zone as one of the best attributes he's shown thus far.

However, Sunday's struggles against the Indians and starting pitcher Trevor Bauer — he went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts — serve as a reminder that he's just starting his adjustment to life in the majors.

"That was the conversation with guys in here today," Bradshaw said of chatter around the batting cage on Monday. "(Hunter) Dozier, (Nicky) Lopez, when they were talking to him today it was like, 'Hey man, the first time I saw that guy he did the same thing to me. Three strikeouts. The more you see him, the better it'll get.' They shared that with him today. He's moved on. He's moved past it. It's just about (the next day)."