Sheriff’s Office News

Arrests

• 10:31 a.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Johnny Houston, 37, Kansas City, Kan., on two Franklin County warrants for probation violations.

• 4:39 a.m. Sunday, 300 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Brandon Tiede, 22, Ottawa, on two Franklin County probation violation warrants and one Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Incident

• 8:25 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Jackson Road, a 61-year-old Ottawa male reported his mailbox was damaged by gunfire overnight. Several other mailboxes in the area were also found to be damaged by gunfire. Stop signs from the 2000 block of Old 50 to the 700 block of Jackson Road were also found to be damaged.

Theft

• 12:32 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of US-59, Richmond, a 64-year-old Richmond female reported a burglary of her rented storage unit.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 1:38 a.m. Saturday, 1400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Rachel Evans, 26, Ottawa, for driving under the influence and no insurance after committing a traffic infraction.

• 3:33 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Fred Kaub, 61, Ottawa, for interference with law enforcement and disorderly conduct after a call for service.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 10 medical calls Friday through Sunday.