Frontenac files lawsuit against Pittsburg

PITTSBURG — The dispute between the Pittsburg and Frontenac city governments over a section of Wild Red Road — sometimes erroneously referred to as Wild Berry Road — escalated this week, with Frontenac’s filing of a lawsuit in Crawford County District Court on Tuesday.

According to a copy of the suit obtained by the Morning Sun, Frontenac is seeking a court order that the portion of the road within its city limits — which was built by Pittsburg last year and intersects with East Atkinson Avenue near the Pittsburg Highlands housing development — be removed. Frontenac is also seeking at least $85,000 in damages, as well as for Pittsburg to pay Frontenac’s legal fees associated with the case.

“The Plaintiff seeks an order of the court finding that the actions of the Defendant are unlawful, unauthorized, and without any authority under the law, and further, to allow the Plaintiff to entirely remove that portion of Wild Red Road lying within the city limits of Frontenac. Plaintiff cannot proceed to do so without subjecting itself to harassing and annoying acts on the part of the Defendant, as well as to possible unnecessary litigation,” the lawsuit states.

Man guilty of child sex offenses

DODGE CITY — George Ketron, 52, was found guilty on charges of three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 years, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child between 14 and 15 years of age, and one count of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, the jury deliberated for about an hour before returning guilty verdicts after a two-day trial July 22-23.

The charges were from acts that had taken place as early as Jan. 1, 2016, and as late as Jan. 1, 2018.