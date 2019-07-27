TOPEKA — The Salina Hawks wrapped up pool play in the American Legion Class A state tournament on Friday with an 8-2 loss to Iola but should still advance to the single-elimination semifinal bracket.

With the loss, the Hawks finished in a three-way tie for first in Pool B with Iola and Great Bend. The first tiebreaker in a three-way tie is fewest runs allowed and Salina gave up just 13 runs in three games, to 14 for Iola and 21 for Great Bend.

That would put the Falcons in the 12:30 p.m. semifinal Saturday against Pool A runner-up Topeka Washburn Rural at Bettis Family Sports Complex. Iola will face Pool A champ Larned at 10 a.m. with the winners meeting for the championship at 3:15 p.m.

The Hawks, who beat Great Bend 12-2 Wednesday and Marysville 4-3 on Thursday, took an early lead against Iola before the wheels came off.

Brennan Pavey's leadoff double and Kade Barber's RBI single broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning and Barber came home on Evan Vaughn's sacrifice fly to make it 2-0. But Iola answered with five runs in the bottom half and blew the game open with a three-run sixth.

Pavey and Jayton Mathis each had doubles for Salina. Nathan Louk was 3 for 4 and Ryker Curry drove in three runs with a double to lead Iola.

Curry pitched 5 2/3 innings for the victory, while starter Nathan Farmer pitched 4 1/3 and took the loss for Salina.