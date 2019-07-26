TOPEKA — Zach Farmer's two-run double in the top of the seventh inning kept the Salina Hawks perfect through the first two days of the American Legion Class A state tournament Thursday night as they came from behind to edge Marysville, 4-3, at the Bettis Family Sports Complex.

With the victory, the Hawks improved to 2-0 Pool B, while the other teams each have at least one loss.

Salina went into the seventh inning trailing Marysville 3-2, but a single by Jayton Mathis and walks to Evan Vaugh and Ethan Bolen loaded the bases with one out. That set the stage for Farmer, who laced a double to center, scoring Mathis and Vaughn.

Zach Davidson, who pitched the last 2 2/3 innings, walked the leadoff man to start the bottom of the seventh, then struck out the side for the victory.

Vaughn had two hits and an RBI to lead Salina's five-hit attack.

The Hawks complete pool play at 10 a.m. Friday against Iola. The top two teams in each pool advance to the single elimination semifinals on Saturday, with the championship game follow at 3:15 p.m.