As construction continues for the Boot Hill Museum expansion, the 18th annual Boot Hill Bull Fry and Bash changed its location for this year's Dodge City Days.

Tonight starting at 6:30 p.m., the bull fry will be held at the parking lot between Spruce Street and 3rd Avenue between Boot Hill Distillery and Dodge City Brewing.

Because of the change, the distillery and brewery partnered with Boot Hill Museum to keep the event going.

"They will be serving craft cocktails and beer with $5 tickets that people will purchase at the gate," said museum donor relations coordinator Laura Tawater. "This year, we are also doing a rib tips basket that we haven’t done before if people don’t want the calf fries."

The event is expected to have up to 1,000 attendees, and food and drink options will be available.

The event will also feature the music of The Aaron Copeland Band starting at 7:30 p.m.

"The 4th Avenue parking lot in between the brewery and distillery will be where people can come in and park, with the event and beverage table on the distillery property," Tawater said.

Cover charge for the bull fry is $5 with a Dodge City Days Lapel Pin, $7 without a lapel pin, and all food and drinks will be priced separately than in past years.

Event T-shirts will also be available.

