Three non-lawyers, including a former managing editor at The Hutchinson News, have applied to fill a magistrate judge vacancy in Kingman County.

The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene 8 a.m. Aug. 19, in the Kingman County Courthouse, 130 N Spruce, Kingman, to interview the three nominees. The interviews are open to the public.

The vacancy was created by the retirement of District Magistrate Judge Roseanna Mathis. The 30th Judicial District is composed of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties.

The nominees to be interviewed include: Heather Kinsler, chief of the Kingman County 911 Communication Center; Ronald Sylvester, Hutchinson, former managing editor at The News; and Larry Landwehr, Murdock.

Kansas law requires that a district magistrate judge be a resident of the county they will be serving at the time of taking office and while holding office; be at least 30 years old; be a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and either be a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

After interviews conclude, the commission will appoint the district magistrate judge.

After serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen will serve as the nonvoting chair of the nominating commission in place of Justice Carol Beier. Commission members are Melvin Matlock, Belle Plaine; Sidney Burkholder and Elaine Esparza, Harper; Lance Dixon and Gregory Graffman, Kingman; Hannah Brass, Alan Goering, and Richard Swayden, Medicine Lodge; and Robert Eisenhauer and Jason Roberts, Pratt.