I have this friend, Chad. Except his name isn’t Chad; it’s Dale. He just looks like a Chad to me, so convincingly that for a while there I could never remember which one was his real name.

Brian and I have a row of green beans like that. We’ve grown this one particular variety for three years or so now, and I super love them. The flatter, wider pods have these fiery red streaks running all over their long light green selves, and it looks like little tongues of flame.

Which is why I call this type of green beans Flame Runners. Or Tongues of Fire. I don’t really know what I call them anymore; I just know one of them is what they are and one of them is what I think they are.

These are another vegetable I have to be careful talking about when Brian is around — he might run away if I mention kale, and he laughs at me every time I mention these silly confusing beans. Now I just always refer to them by both names, so I don’t even have to try and remember which is actually correct.

Fortunately, I don’t have to know their appropriate title to enjoy growing them.

We’ve also enjoyed growing purple green beans and yellow green beans, which is weird when you say it like that, but still very cool.

As much as we like to play around with our beans, we’ve always considered those stranger varieties as supplements to classic green Contenders; they were highly recommended to us originally and we’ve never found a reason to stray.

Although they aren’t quite as sneakily prolific as zucchini or cucumbers, green beans are self-pollinating, so once they start producing, you have to be prepared. With a speed that matches how quickly they spring out of and unfurl from the sod in the spring, green beans set a fresh round of mature, ready-to-eat pods in no time.

You straighten up at the end of a row, finally finished picking, and don’t even have time to go inside before you have to start picking all over again. At least, that’s how it feels some days.

Fortunately, if I miss a couple of pods for too long and only discover them once they’ve grown fat and tough, I just pretend it was on purpose. Let the pods fully mature and dry out, then crack open the shell to reveal the dry beans inside. These are your ticket to next year’s harvest! I don’t save seeds for all my crops, but green beans are so easy I can’t help myself.

But I still try to stay on top of picking my beans. It’s best to not pick them in the morning if they are still wet with dew, so it’s usually late evening when I get out there. The wind has often calmed down at least a little bit, and the quietness of the garden speaks to my soul while I rifle through the plants looking for long, tender pods — some deep green, some with flames or fire or whatever those red streaks are called.

Hm, maybe I’ll even have enough to share with Chad.

Amanda Miller writes a column about local foods for The Hutchinson News. She teaches classes at Apron Strings and makes cheese on her family’s dairy farm near Pleasantview. Reach her at hyperpeanutbutter@gmail.com