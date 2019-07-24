A passing cyclist who smelled smoke about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday called 911, likely preventing a garage fire from spreading to the nearby home, fire officials said.

The fire in the area of Sixth Avenue and Van Buren was one of two structure fires Hutchinson firefighters responded to on Tuesday.

The first unit arriving on the scene of the smoke call found a working fire in a detached garage and called for backup, Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer stated in a Facebook post. Five additional units responded and quickly knocked down the fire, containing it to the garage.

“The fire was within minutes of entering the residential structure,” Beer stated. Damages were limited to the garage, though Beer provided no damage estimate. There were no injuries.

The other fire was called in just after 2 p.m. at 1000 E. 16th Ave. There, firefighters found a small fire around a light fixture in the ceiling of the bathroom. Though embers did catch carpeting on the floor below the light on fire, the fire was quickly contained and did not extend into the attic.

The fire, caused by an electrical issue, did only minimal damage, Beer stated.

Two adults occupied the home at the time, but there were no injuries.