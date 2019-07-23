1. Summer Concert Series: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Reno County Farmers' Market, 115 W. 2nd Ave., Hutchinson. The Salt City Jazz Band will delight you with summer classics featuring the best of jazz band music, big band tunes and some surprises along the way. Bring a chair and bring a friend.

2. Prenatal Yoga: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N. Washington St., Hutchinson. Join Little Rabbit Yoga Studio at the Hutchinson Art Center for a prenatal yoga class that helps manage your stress during pregnancy, aid in labor and delivery, bring ease to tired overstretched muscles, and more. No previous yoga experience is necessary to attend, just bring a yoga mat and a water bottle. Cost is $10 to attend. To purchase your ticket and save your spot, visit www.littlerabbityogastudio.com/events-1/prenatal-yoga-1.

3. "Goosebumps": 2-3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Hutchinson Fox Theatre, 18 E. 1st Ave., Hutchinson. Cost: $4. The Hutchinson Fox Theatre & BlueBird Books summer film series presents the movie "Goosebumps," 1 hour and 40 minutes, rated PG.