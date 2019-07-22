The Ottawa Police Department is investigating an unatttended death, police officials said.

At 1:48 p.m. Sunday, the Ottawa Police Department, assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff Office, initiated an investigation after officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 1000 block of S. Hickory St. Ottawa, officials said.

When first responders arrived, they located a 33-year-old Ottawa male deceased.

This investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa Police Department Detective Joshua Pence at (785) 242-2561, ext. 7420 or Franklin County Communications at (785) 242-1700.