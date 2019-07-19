Mike Hermann of Kansas Wesleyan University has been named the 2018-19 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year.

The annual Athletic Director of the Year Award is determined by a peer vote among the conference's athletics directors.

“I’m honored to receive this award from my peers and it’s particularly meaningful because I have a great deal of respect for the men and women that serve as ADs in this conference,” said Hermann, vice president and director of athletics. “This is a team award. I have been singled out because of the many contributions of our student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff.

"I’m honored to serve as their director of athletics. It’s on behalf of our team of Coyotes that I accept this award.”

Hermann will be formally recognized at the upcoming KCAC Sport Management Conference held at Avila University on August 6.

This is Hermann's second AD of the Year award. He was awarded the 2018-19 NAIA Under Armour NACDA Director of Athletics of the Year back in March.

The fall of 2018 was one of the best in program history as the Coyote teams combined for a conference record of 43-2-1, winning three KCAC regular-season titles. KWU hosted the first three NAIA postseason football games in school history plus seven postseason soccer matches, including two KCAC championship matches that were won by the Coyotes.

Hermann and his team were able to sell more than $50,000 in sponsorship packages to the three home football contests and generated another $20,000 in ticket sales revenue.

The winter season was also successful as KWU was the only KCAC team to have both the men's and women's basketball teams finish in the top four of the conference and host first-round contests. The women won 23 games on the court and earned an at-large berth to the NAIA Championships.

The wrestling program had a student advance to the national championships for the third straight year. Both the men's and women's bowling teams earned bids to the United States Bowling Congress sectional championships for collegiate bowling. It was the third straight bid for the men's team and the first for the women. The dance team had its highest finish at the NAIA Qualifying Event, placing second.

In the spring, the men’s golf team won its first KCAC Championship since 1970 and had the highest finish of any conference team making the cut at the NAIA National Championships. Senior Ben Hadden placed fourth in the event, only a shot back from the National Championship.

KWU also successfully hosted the KCAC Track and Field Championships for the first time since 1968. Hermann also led a successful fund-raising campaign for the Bieber-Schofield-Doherty Throws Venue located just south of Sunset Park, giving KWU a high quality throws venue to benefit the track and field programs.

The baseball and softball teams also qualified for the KCAC Championships. Track and Field had three NAIA National Qualifiers this spring.

After arriving in 2013, Hermann wasted little time making an impact on Kansas Wesleyan. He joined the fundraising team to complete the Graves Family Sports Complex, which was constructed at a cost of $7.5 million. He advised on the final planning and assisted with the operational opening of the complex that includes two artificial turf fields, an eight-lane track, press box and 2,000-seat stadium, which opened during the fall of 2015.

Increasing the outreach to the Salina community has been a hallmark of the program under Hermann's leadership. The annual Night with the Yotes dinner/auction has grown to more than 700 guests annually and is now conducted on the floor of the main arena in the Tony's Pizza Events Center.

The event has generated more than $425,000 in gross revenue in the last five years, and first surpassed the $100,000 mark in annual revenue in 2017. He has served as the operational chair of the advisory committee and has emceed the dinner/auction.

Hermann recently started a term on the NAIA National Administration Council, representing the KCAC. He previously served on the NAIA-ADA Board of Directors for four years.

Mike is active in Salina as a member of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, the AMBUCS service group, the Knights of Columbus and was just named to the Project Salina board, which focuses on providing food the hungry in the community.