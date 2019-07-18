Penny is a 4-year-old cat available for adoption at the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility at 510 Organ Ave. She has already been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. See www.flsf.petfinder.com for the adoption application link, profiles of adoptable pets and updated hours. Call (913) 684-4939 or e-mail fortleavenworthstrayfacility@gmail.com for an appointment or for more information.

