OVERLAND PARK — Five Salina golfers made the cut for the match play portion of the 109th annual Kansas Amateur. At least one of them is guaranteed to be playing in the second round.

Tate Herrenbruck, Grant Herrenbruck, Greg Goode, Coleman Houk and Kameron Shaw each finished among the low 64 individuals after the completion of two rounds of stroke play at Milburn Country Club on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those five will begin match play and its single elimination format today at the Overland Park course, looking to advance to Friday's second round.

Shaw and Tate Herrenbruck, teammates for the past two years at Sacred Heart, will face one another in the first round after they fell into the same section of the bracket.

Tate Herrenbruck had the best finish among the Salina qualifiers. His rounds of 71-70—141 (3-under par) tied for third among the 132 contestants. Shaw finished at 74-76—150, tied for 56th. Because of the ties, Herrenbruck was given the No. 6 seed and Shaw is No. 59, matching them on the bracket.

Grant Herrenbruck finished at 72-75—147, tied for 29th. Goode had rounds of 75-73—148 and was tied for 36th, and Houk came in at 76-73—149, tied for 45th.

After the 1-under 71 on Tuesday, Tate Herrenbruck began his afternoon round with an eagle 2 on hole No. 1 Wednesday. Under the stifling heat, he made the turn at even par, but had three birdies on the back and was one of only six players to finish under par in both rounds.

Grant Herrenbruck advances to the match play portion of the tournament for the fourth consecutive year. He will be paired against Jake Bay of Shattuck, Okla.

Goode is back in match play for the second time in three years. The 2018 Kansas Golf Association Senior Player of the Year, Goode will face Ben Hadden of Shawnee in today's opening round.

Hadden recently completed his senior season at Kansas Wesleyan University and is one of three members of the 2018-19 KWU team to qualify for match play, joining Houk and Troy Watson.

Houk will open against Zac Owens of Wichita, with Watson taking on Austin Gillund of Clinton, Mo.

Shaw is making his second Amateur appearance and qualified for match play for the first time.

Tate Herrenbruck will be a senior at Sacred Heart this fall and Shaw will be a junior. Shaw was the Class 2A state champion in May and Herrenbruck finished second.

Players at 151 (7-over) tied for 63rd and went to a playoff. Other Salina finishes included Cole Elmore (75-78—153), Kevin Quinley (78-78—156) and Sean Robertson (80-77—157).

Former Salinan Bryan Norton made the tournament cut and, if he wins Thursday's opener, has a potential interesting second-round contest.

A three-time former champion, Norton will open against Davis Cooper of Overland Park. If Norton wins that match, he could potentially face defending Amateur champion Sion Audrain of Garden City in Friday's second round.

The tournament continues with two rounds of match play Friday, quarterfinals and semifinals Saturday, and a 36-hole championship match on Sunday.