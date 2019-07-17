The Kansas State Board of Education on Tuesday approved 71 schools in 30 districts – including schools in the Newton, Halstead-Bentley, Remington and Peabody-Burns districts – to launch the Kansans Can School Redesign Project during the 2019-2020 school year.

The schools and districts were announced during a Kansas State Board of Education meeting. The schools/districts are a mix of Gemini I and Gemini II schools that applied to be a part of the Kansans Can School Redesign Project.

Gemini I schools applied to be a part of the project prior to the 2017-2018 school year, and upon acceptance, were given the option of planning for one year or two years prior to launching. Gemini I schools cleared for launch during the upcoming school year chose to take two years to plan before launching.

The Gemini II schools applied and were accepted into the project prior to the 2018-2019 school year and were given one year to plan prior to launching.

The approved Gemini I and Gemini II schools participated in regional redesign workshops during the 2018-2019 school year and were cleared for launch by a Launch Readiness Committee, which was comprised of representatives from the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) and educational service centers. At the last workshop in May, schools presented their launch plans to the committee, and then the committee recommended a “Go” or a “No Go” (or not yet) for launch in the 2019-2020 school year.

The Kansans Can School Redesign Project was created in 2017 in support of Kansas’ vision for education, which is that Kansas leads the world in the success of each student. Kansas school districts were invited to apply to become one of seven districts selected for the first phase of the redesign project, Mercury 7. KSDE received 29 applications, and in August 2017, the seven selected districts, each representing one of the Mercury 7 astronauts, were announced. The seven districts (14 schools) launched their redesign plans during the 2018-2019 school year.

Since then, three more phases have been announced – Gemini I, Gemini II and Apollo.

For more information about the Kansans Can School Redesign Project, visit https://www.ksde.org/Agency/Fiscal-and-Administrative-Services/Communications-and-Recognition-Programs/Vision-Kansans-Can/School-Redesign.

Area schools approved include:

Halstead Bentley USD 440 — Halstead High School; Halstead Middle School

Newton USD 373 — Slate Creek Elementary School; Chisholm Middle School

Peabody-Burns USD 398 — Peabody-Burns Elementary School; Peabody-Burns Middle School

Remington-Whitewater USD 206 — Remington Elementary School; Remington Middle School; Remington High School



