To acquire political “greatness” simply follow these successful and enduring strategies:

1. Get people to vote for you by rallying their fear/hate towards those who are weak and impoverished. Put walls of indifference across our borders and around problem sections of our cities to keep those who were born into terrible conditions from blending into our tolerant, giving culture. These unfortunates created their situation by being born; therefore they are not really our problem.

2. Gather the support of those who have wealth, by creating a large tax cut for moneyed interests. Running for office requires great financial backing for a successful political campaign; requiring resources far beyond the means of the average citizen. As our national debt continues to grow with fewer dollars coming in, our social programs for the infirm and elderly will be affected. The aged will suffer the consequence, but it’s really not our problem.

3. Finally, politicians that live in coal states must curry the favor of those who rely upon coal for a living. Insist that increased coal production is essential for our industry and our TV sets. Unfortunately, as glaciers in Alaska continue to disappear, permafrost in Polar Regions melts and ocean levels raise, our planets deteriorating health is revealed as weather related disasters continue to mount. If, however, you are an older politician, with luck, you may avoid the environmental future your children will experience; therefore it’s really not your problem.

These simple suggestions, if followed, will cause our citizens to not only acknowledge how “great” our nation has become but will also let them give our leaders, our politicians, the honor they so richly deserve.

Doug Ellwood

Little River