What community service agency has been in Hutchinson for 125 years, is still going strong and provides a vital lifeline to hundreds if not thousands of local people annually? If the Salvation Army came to mind, an astute observation has been made.

Next month, the Hutchinson Salvation Army will celebrate more than 12 decades of social and spiritual help to the city and county. I firmly believe that no organization stretches a donation dollar further than the Salvation Army.

Seeing how recently reassigned Captains Matt and Marisa McCluer served the community reassured that feeling. And there is no reason to believe the same won't be true of newly arrived Maj. Paul James and his wife, D.J., who came here with a combined total of 27 years of Salvation Army experience, most recently in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines, Ill. after Paul grew up in Wichita.

The Aug. 9 annual dinner, titled "Portraits of Hope," will focus on the Salvation Army's tradition of "doing the right thing" by identifying and reaching out to help individuals and families often forgotten. This column appeals to our readers for participation by buying a dinner ticket and attending. Thanks to the generosity of corporate and personal sponsors, virtually all of your ticket price will go toward fundraising and help the Salvation Army deal with local needs.

While the organization receives much appreciated United Way support and raises significant funds during their annual Christmas campaign it is never enough to meet additional needs often arising during the heat of summer and early fall. That's a primary reason why the 125th anniversary dinner is so important in helping with food, clothing, shelter, handling payee funds for those unable to do so, utility payments and housing such agencies as the Reno County Food Bank and Friendship Meals.

Numerous lives are being positively touched daily by the local Salvation Army, and while most of us rarely pay $40 for a meal, buying one or more tickets is a wonderful way to be a part of that help. A catered dinner will be served at the Sand Hills Event Center on North Plum and a great speaker, Andy Addis — lead pastor at Cross Point Church — always is worth hearing.

Thanks to Elliott Mortuary, Prairie Star Health Center, Waggoners Inc., Ron and Ann Sellers, Sugartime Confections, Mid America Point of Sale and SDI, Brad and Tammy Dillon, Ideatek, SandHills Center and Dillons Food Stores for being community partners with the Salvation Army.

If you would like to be table sponsor or simply buy tickets, call the Salvation Army office, 663-3353, or email mary.robbins@use.salvationarmy.org. I guarantee that every dollar raised will be carefully spent and go toward badly needed, much appreciated help for the large number of worthy children, families and adults who without Salvation Army help would either not be able to make it or have a much more difficult life.

"By the Grace of God, go I." It's worth remembering and worth investing with your donation.

Dan Deming, former general manager of Hutchinson radio station KWBW, is retired and is a Reno County Commissioner. He can be reached at 620-960-6733. Email him at dan.deming@cox.net.