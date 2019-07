No injuries were reported early Tuesday after a vehicle jumped a curb and ran into a downtown building, police sad.

The crash was reported around 5:45 a.m. in the 100 block of S.E. 10th.

Police at the scene said a vehicle hit the north side of the Landmark Plaza high-rise building, breaking out a large plate-glass window.

The building is at the southeast corner of S.E. 10th and Kansas.