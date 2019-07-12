Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) is following Matthew 25:31-45 by collecting and distributing immigration detainee care kits and partnering with organizations like the South Texas Human Rights Center in Falfurrias, Texas.

Ana Alicia Hinojosa, MCC Central States Immigration Education Coordinator explains, “The immigration detainee care kits provide clothes and basic human needs to men, women and children seeking refuge who have been detained by U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and are seeking asylum in the U.S. When they are released after days, weeks, or months of detention they get out with nothing but the clothes they traveled with, shoes without shoelaces, and the hope of being reunited with family at their destination. Our immigration detainee care kits provide individuals with a glimmer of hope that the journey they have endured is worth it and gives them back dignity that they have lost in the process of being in the hands of our government detention system.”

Items for the immigration detainee care kits can be shipped or brought to MCC in North Newton, Kansas where kits for women and men will be assembled and checked. Kits will be distributed through the South Texas Response Team which consists of local pastors working with Catholic Charities Respite Center in McAllen, Good Neighbor Settlement House in Brownsville, Loaves and Fishes in Harlingen, Angry Tias & Abuelas in the Rio Grande Valley and other partners to distribute kits to people as they leave detention and are taken to bus stations or airports to reconnect with their families in the U.S.

South Texas Human Rights Center (STHRC) works in Brooks County, Texas north of the U.S. and Mexico border. STHRC’s work focuses on doing search and rescue for missing undocumented individuals, forensic recovery and identification and water stations. Providing water to those walking through hot and harsh terrain is one way MCC is partnering to follow Christ’s call.

STHRC welcomes volunteers to help with the work they’re doing in Brooks County, Texas. Learn more at southtexashumanrights.org.

To financially support the work MCC is doing with partner organizations in South Texas, checks can be made out to MCC with “Rio Grande Valley Response” in the memo line. To help MCC purchase immigration detainee care kit supplies and cover transportation costs for the kits, checks should be made out to MCC with “CS Kits” in the memo line. Financial gifts should be sent to MCC, PO Box 500, Akron, PA 17501.