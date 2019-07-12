Butler County Emergency Communications became one of only 48 centers in the world to receive accreditation as a Fire ACE (Accredited Center of Excellence). The center also reaccredited as the world's 214th Medical ACE and is the only ACE in Kansas recognized by the International Academy of Emergency Dispatch (IAED).

The IAED is a nonprofit, standard-setting organization promoting safe and effective emergency dispatch services worldwide. Comprising three allied Academies for medical, fire, and police dispatching, the IAED supports first responder-related research, unified protocol application, legislation for emergency call center regulation, and strengthening the emergency dispatch community through education, certification, and accreditation. Accredited Centers share a common goal of improving public care and maximizing the efficiency of 911 systems.

The accreditation is tangible evidence of management's commitment to excellence. According to Emergency Communications Director Chris Davis, “It only takes 47 seconds to review and document a call according to the protocol established [by IAED]. This is invaluable. Mistakes have decreased while accuracy has increased 10-fold and our dispatchers are able to give good, sound advice to callers.”

In order to receive the award, a center must pass an extensive 20-point review that establishes local compliance with all national and international standards. The Academy’s Board of Accreditation reviews the center’s application, the center’s documentation of the 20 points, and arranges an onsite visit by an Academy representative.