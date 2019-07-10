Carolyn and I think it is important to acknowledge our dependence on our creator and thank him for our daily bread, so we say grace before our meals. Our goal is not to make others feel uncomfortable, so we don’t make a big production of it. But we do notice and appreciate other people publicly giving thanks before meals.

A couple of weeks ago, we were eating in Chuy’s (chew-ees), a Tex-Mex restaurant in Colorado Springs. Our silverware was pre-packaged in a bag which listed three suggested prayers for diners.

“Bless, O Lord, this food to our use, and us to thy service, and make us ever mindful of the needs of others, in Jesus’ name. Amen.” (Protestant)

"Bless us, O Lord, and these thy gifts, which we are about to receive from thy Bounty. Through Christ our Lord. Amen.” (Catholic)

“Lift up your hands toward the sanctuary and bless the Lord. Blessed are Thou, O Lord our God, King of the universe, who bringest forth bread from earth. Amen.” (Jewish)

What a pleasant surprise!

I was surprised because I rarely see corporate acknowledgement of any reliance on God or any indication of how faith impacts business decisions. Two notable exceptions are Hobby Lobby and Chick-fil-A -- businesses who make no apologies for closing their doors on Sunday, “the Lord’s Day.” Both Hobby Lobby and Chick-fil-A are no strangers to controversy, and both have been subjected to legal and personal attacks because of their decision to incorporate their faith and values in their business model.

I decided to check out Chuy’s on their website. Chuy’s was started in 1982 in Austin, Texas, by two men anxious to spread their version of Tex-Mex food. Currently, the chain operates about 100 restaurants in 20 states, mostly in the South and the Midwest (Kansas City has three sites.)

Each Chuy’s restaurant is paired up with a local charity, and each is tasked with helping their local neighborhoods, especially the children of that neighborhood. Chuy’s, like many other local businesses, also does a lot of volunteer work and sponsors local teams and charitable events.

The Chuy’s menu is extensive and tasty. All food is made daily from fresh ingredients; Chuy’s even prides itself on having about the same size freezer space as a standard home kitchen.

As noted, I appreciate Chuy’s gently nudging and reminding their guests to focus on what is truly important. I applaud their effort and I hope it bears fruit.

I researched several different prayers before meals while writing this article. Among them are:

“Come, Lord Jesus, be our guest, and let Thy gifts to us be blessed.” (Lutheran)

“Be present at our table, Lord. Be here and everywhere adored. These mercies bless and grant that we may feast in fellowship with Thee. Amen.” (Methodist)

Finally, one of my favorites:

“Some hae meat and canna eat, and some wad eat that want it. But we hae meat, and we can eat. So let the Lord be thankit.” (Scottish Presbyterian Selkirk Grace)

Yes, God does have a sense of humor.

Jim Schinstock is a retired teacher. Email: schinjc@yahoo.com