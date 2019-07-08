A 15-year-old girl remains in detention, and will stay there until her next court appearance, following a detention hearing Monday related to a stabbing that occurred in El Dorado on Independence Day.

“It was a very unfortunate circumstance that happened,” said Darrin Devinney, county prosecutor.

The El Dorado Police Department investigated an alleged stabbing on N. Oak. The incident involves at least one juvenile.

Both the accused and victim are 15 years old, and female. The accused was charged with Aggravated Battery, a person felony. She was charged as a juvenile. Her name is not being released.

According to the police department on July 4 El Dorado Police Officers were dispatched to an address on N. Oak St. for a report of a stabbing. Once on scene, a patient was identified as critical and was taken to a hospital in Wichita to be treated for their wounds.

The most recent condition for the patient was listed as stable.

In a statement the El Dorado Police Department said the department “strives to be a transparent agency, however at this time we can’t release further information regarding this investigation.”

This case is still being investigated and further charges may be applicable in the future.

“We are still looking at things and collecting reports and information,” Devinney said.

Devinney said he did not know the date of the accused’s next hearing.

