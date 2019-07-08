Another hot day is on tap for the Topeka area on Monday, as afternoon highs should approach 90 degrees.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms enters the picture Monday night into Tuesday, when highs should reach the lower-90s.

Highs around 90 degrees are expected Wednesday through Friday, with no additional rain in the forecast.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

• Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.