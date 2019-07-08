It’s coming in about a week — five days when churches and volunteers in the El Dorado community will come together working in the community, performing acts of kindness.

“The main goal we focus on is to go out and love on our community,” said organizer Andrea Van Auken.

It is called Butler Mission Week. This will be the second year of the effort, observed July 14 through 19.

This week of service came out of the minds of the pastors of Hope Covenant Church. They brought the idea to the congregation, and it grew from there. Van Auken was tapped on the shoulder to help organize the event.

“It turned out to be a really rewarding event, and I chose to continue doing it again this year,” Van Auken said.

In year one, more than 100 registered volunteers worked at a dozen sites around the area. The goal is for more this year — hopefully as many as 200. To register as a volunteer, text “BMW19” to 316-202-9577.

“So far we are right at about the 100 mark. The week before and the week of we are likely to see a lot of push,” Van Auken said.

The effort started at Hope Covenant Church.

“They are known for their mission — be known, be loved and belong. They wanted to put this together to give others an opportunity to go out and serve others,” Van Auken said.

Volunteers will perform mission work for individuals and non-profit organizations as well as random acts of kindness in the community. At the end of the week, there will be block party featuring free games, live music and other activities that is open to the public. Last year, the party attracted about 600 people.

Volunteers will also be helping with the Drums Across Kansas competition in El Dorado. There will be projects to help with painting, city park cleanup and work with nonprofits to lend a helping hand.

Hope Covenant Church will host a Numana meal packing at 6 p.m. July 18 at the church, 2580 Debra Drive, El Dorado. The meals are given to all the El Dorado food bank locations for those in need of meals. Volunteers have created as many as 10,000 local meals during mission week Numana events.

The goal for the Numana project is a little larger in 2019.

“This year we are planning on doing 15,000 meals,” Van Auken said.

The community is invited to the free community block party from 5 to 8 p.m. on July 19 on the Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital lawn. Enjoy the live music, face painting, photo booth, games and food (provided for the first 1,000 people). Those wishing to attend should bring a lawn chair.



The week is supported by grants from United Way, the El Dorado Kansas Community Foundation and the El Dorado Charities Auxiliary.