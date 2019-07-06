The El Dorado Police Department is investigating an alleged stabbing on N. Oak. The incident involves at least one juvenile.

According to the police department on July 4, 2019 El Dorado Police Officers were dispatched to an address on N. Oak St. for a report of a stabbing. Once on scene, a patient was identified as critical and was taken to a hospital in Wichita to be treated for their wounds.

The most recent condition for the patient was listed as stable.

Another individual was arrested and charges will be forwarded to the Butler County Attorney.

In a statement The El Dorado Police Department stated the department “strives to be a transparent agency, however at this time we can’t release further information regarding this investigation.”

This case is still being investigated and further charges may be applicable in the future.

