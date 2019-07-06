Greg Clark, superintendent of Central Plains Unified School District 112, which has a district office in Holyrood, interviewed Friday morning for the one-year interim superintendent opening for Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309.

The USD 309 school board took no action after meeting for nearly three hours Friday, most of the time spent in board-only closed sessions.

Clark told The News he was “totally happy” in his current job and was just looking into the opportunity here. In January, he was a finalist for superintendent in Pratt USD 382, and that board hired Charles “Tony” Helfrich.

Central Plains USD 112 is experiencing a money crunch and the board voted June 10 to close the building housing Bushton Middle School. The district has school buildings in Claflin, Wilson and Holyrood, and the younger students at Bushton will go to an elementary school in Holyrood, while the older students at Bushton will go to Claflin Junior/Senior High School in August.

Clark started at USD 112 in 2014, and his contract there is “good for three years from now,” said Michelle Brokes, president of the USD 112 school board.

“He’s done a really good job. He always puts education first, and I don’t think you could ask for much more,” Brokes said. Clark is “very progressive” and “always trying to push education further,” she said. Brokes said the USD 112 board is “very satisfied” with Clark’s job performance.

Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 Superintendent Dawn Johnson will begin an 11-month unpaid sabbatical July 20 to attend military school in the Washington, D.C., area. She will continue to monitor activities in USD 309 during the school year, but the board wants to appoint a one-year interim superintendent.

Nickerson-South Hutchinson's Assistant Superintendent Penny Stoss is not seeking the interim post. The USD 309 board interviewed two people several weeks ago for the interim job.

The special meeting Friday of the USD 309 board opened at 8 a.m. with a 50-minute closed session to interview Clark. The board members present were: President Dan Schweizer, Mike Apfel, Jason Ontjes, Brian Teichmann and Brent Engelland. Board members Tammy Davis and Valorie Garcia were on vacation or working.

After interviewing Clark, the five board members called for a 15-minute closed discussion amongst themselves, followed by another 30 minutes, yet another 30 minutes, then 14 minutes with a vacationing Davis joining in the discussion by conference call, followed by another 15-minute interview by the present school board minutes and Clark.

The school board wrapped up the meeting with no action. Potentially, the board could call another special meeting this month. The next regularly scheduled meeting is July 22, which is after Johnson starts her sabbatical.

Nickerson-South Hutchinson USD 309 has a $29.9 million school improvements bond issue on the ballot in the Nov. 5 election.