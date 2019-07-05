As I sit here recuperating from our Pride Festival and on the eve of the 4th of July festivities, I find myself exhausted and questioning of what we should be celebrating on Independence Day. The lack of knowledge and understanding for our Judicial, Legislative, and Executive branches in this country is mind-boggling to me, and I have a hard time celebrating a holiday when we have children dying in cages, placed there by our own people at our borders.

Hate and bigotry have been key players in far too many elections and Kansas as a whole has paid a tremendous price both economically and politically. It can be a wonderful thing to watch individuals engage and voice their opinions. But with that said, in every election, each of us should expect half-truths, outright lies, use of minorities as talking-point pawns, and in this day and age, attacks on the press.

This is where we as individual voters need to take the responsibility and do our own investigation into the candidates that seek our votes.

I have never been a constituent that votes strictly along party lines. If I have said it once I have said it a thousand times: "I research the candidate as an individual, their voting record, what brought them to run in the first place, and I look at integrity and honor. In other words, I do my homework."

I have full knowledge that my vote directly affects myself, as well as those in surrounding areas. How that candidate chooses to represent me will have a direct impact on my fellow Kansans. I am not naive enough to believe that I can only vote for myself. I must look at long term ramifications and how my votes will affect generations to come.

In the years here in Hutchinson since Trump took office, I have seen some appalling exchanges between individuals about the upcoming election about candidates. However, I have to admit that I find myself disgusted at the hate and disdain that has been shown by many who support Trump versus those supporting other candidates.

If I have to hear one more remark about how black peopleneed to go to Africa, all Muslims are terrorist, all gays need to be killed, or that all Mexicans are illegal, I swear I will scream. What's worse, many of them tell me this is why they are voting for Trump.

Ironic isn't it? Here we are America the land of the free and home of the brave - a country that was built on the backs of slaves and immigrants - but we celebrate independence from tyranny while children are held at the border in cages - neglected, raped, and dying.

Do not misunderstand; I am of the viewpoint that in this nation there are two issues of epidemic proportions that have taken root and caused a deterioration in the trust of our government as a whole. The first is rampant misinformation and the second is willful ignorance.

In a day and age when transparency has allowed us as voters so much access to research those who are running for office, it is blatant laziness on the part of us the voters if we fail to engage in our own elections. When we as American's fail to do our part, then we wake to a nation where children are placed in camps and cages, women no longer have rights over their own bodies, and our president spends more on a parade than he does on helping our veterans.

Too many of us sit back and refuse to do our own research, engage in open dialogue with fellow individuals, and fail to listen to opposing views. The sad fact is that everyone wants something for nothing, and when voters hear a candidate's campaign promises, they take them as facts. More often than not, they are simply bills they hope to pass or in some candidate's case, blatant lies. The lesson here is nothing is free -- always read the fine print.

In the end we are each going to vote for the candidates of our choice. The important thing is that we vote. We as voters can no longer sit back and drown in the pool of voter apathy. There is far too much at stake. Today it is immigrants in cages and camps. Tomorrow it could be you. Think about that.

To get informed about candidates, I recommend looking at kslegislature.org, which will allow you look into your incumbent's voting record and the Kansas Secretary of State Finance Viewer which will allow you to find out about their campaign finances. I also recommend attending events from multiple candidates, reading the articles in your local newspaper, watching the debates, and checking their campaign websites and Facebook's.

Finally, I recommend making sure you are registered in your district and that you stay up to date on when and where to vote. As far as the presidential election in 2020, my recommendations are the same. Do your homework, stay up to date and check the voting records. In taking these simple steps, it will assure that you make a far more educated decision than simply voting based on the color of their signs, how they dress, or how much mud they can sling and that you get the opportunity to vote.

Julia Johnson is a social and political activist. She is a longtime resident of Hutchinson.