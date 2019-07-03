I’ve kind of been holding off on writing about this week’s veg, partially because I keep getting distracted by other showier produce, and partially because it’s probably right about now that we start needing fresh ideas for lettuce.

Usually one of the first things to start showing up in the garden and in market stands, homegrown lettuce in all its glory is a beautiful thing to behold. Early on, it’s young, tender, and mild; salads created with any variety of type of these greens barely needs dressing.

While I’m still gleefully benefiting from the generosity of my neighbor and her effusive lettuce crop, supplementing the pitiful leaves in my garden, the novelty has likely worn off for most of you by now. Case in point: she’s tired of it and trying to get rid of it.

Maybe part of the problem is that we typically address this vegetable as a general entity headed to a general end: lettuce equals salad.

But there’s so much more to it than that.

Granted, most of the varieties of lettuce really are unapologetically interchangeable, so I can’t fully begrudge the nonspecific terminology. I’ve also recently been scattering a mix of leafy greens with herbs and cheese and whatever else I can find that seems appropriate, finding a masterpiece salad on my plate as a result. (Even Brian noticed how gorgeous some of them were!) Salad is a wonderful use for lettuce, and I could happily eat salad every day...as long as it’s not just iceberg doused in ranch.

Fortunately, the iceberg or crisphead type of lettuce is the hardest to grow in home gardens, so I don’t have to worry about it much. The other three generally-recognized main types are butterhead, leaf, and romaine/cos, with a lot of both familiar and unfamiliar varieties within those categories.

We’re talking about everything from rusty dark red to blanched almost-white to vibrant light green. They’re all leaves of some sort, but their leaf could be frilly or straight-edged, floppy or full of turgor pressure, thin almost to transparency or ridged and crisp. Butter lettuce might not actually taste like butter, but it is mild and almost sweet, a great all-around choice. Red mizuna, on the other hand, has a darker flavor with a bit of a peppery bite, but sometimes that’s exactly what you want. Even iceberg, with its high moisture content and crispy nothingness, can shine in complementing other flavorful components.

And don’t stop with salad. It honestly still may be the best choice, but consider other options. We cook other leafy greens, so why not these? We blend other leafy greens into smoothies and stuff, so why not these? Especially as the summer continues on and the hot weather starts making lettuce taste a bit sharper, try to think of other ways to harness its flavors, textures, and colors.

I just cut our first and possibly only head of lettuce out of the garden. It was adorable. I’m not exactly sure what type it is since it was part of a mixed seed set, but I could use it in so many different ways.

But yeah, it’s probably gonna be a salad.

