A John Deere 467 MegaWide Baler caught on fire for an unknown reason about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Holmes Road, according to a report by Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander.

Melander said a deputy spotted black smoke coming from the area and discovered the baler on fire. The owner, Marvin Reinert, 78, of rural Saline County, said he was using the baler and it appeared a bearing went out and caused the fire.

Rural Fire District No. 5 was called to the scene and contained the fire. The baler appeared to be a total loss, Melander said, but the tractor was not damaged.