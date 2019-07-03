GREENSBURG — The 5.4.7 Art Center in Greensburg kicked off its 11th year of children’s summer art classes with an explosion of attendance. Average attendance hovers around 28 participants, but last week 44 children took part in the summer art classes.

Ann Dixson, art museum director, said that this year, the children have been learning about painting techniques called resist. They painted with watercolors the first week of classes, and this last week, they used acrylic paint on canvas board. On Friday, the project of the day was to paint a ball cap for the Fourth of July holiday.

Resist art is an art technique that uses several layers to expose or define a design in negative space. Using a clear medium, tape or other item, the artist covers portions of a surface with a “resist” layer to shape invisible designs, patterns and other things. This type of painting allows the artist to uncover an area on the paper that can be saved from the pigment and create a very surprising and beautiful painting.

“Summer classes continue every Friday until July 19 at 10:30 a.m. and are offered free to all children,” Dixson said. “We appreciate donations or sponsors to help with the projects expenses. RSVP is appreciated by messaging the center on Facebook or calling 620-723-2600. This helps us plan for set up and supplies.“

Dixson said the art center also appreciates donations of paper towels and hand wipes.

The 5.4.7 is a nonprofit organization.