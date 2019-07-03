A 19-year old man i s dead following a two-vehicle accident in Butler County.

At about 6:24 a.m. July 3 Matthew C. Crouch, 19, Climax, was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla westbound on U.S. 400 at milepost 309 near .9 miles east of SE Willis Road near Leon when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Ford F450 driven by Steven K. Simpson, 31, Cottonwood Falls.

Crouch was pronounced dead at the scene. Simpson was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

According to the Kansas Highway patrol, weather conditions at the time of crash may have been a contributing factor in the accident. A rain storm was passing through Butler County at the time of the accident.