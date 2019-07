Below are the pairings for the 71st Newton Mexican-American Men’s Fast-pitch Softball Tournament:

Friday’s opening ceremonies

6 p.m.

National Anthem

Prayer by Fr. Burns

Scholarships and special award

Hall of Fame Induction

Old-Timers game

Saturday’s games

K-Kelsch Field (Athletic Park), W-Washington Road Park.

First round

Game 1: Emporia Black Sox vs. Hutchinson Blue Jays 9 a.m.-K

Game 2: Kansas City Locos vs. Chanute Los Primos 10:30 a.m.-K

Game 3: Kansas Weather vs. Wichita Basic Brown 9 a.m.-W

Game 4: Kansas City Angels vs. Salina Bonillas 10:30 a.m.-W

Second Round

Game 5: Kansas City Eagles vs. winner game 1 noon-K

Game 6: Kansas City Bravos vs. winner game 2 1:30 p.m.-K

Game 7: Kansas City Indios vs. winner game 3 noon-W

Game 8: Newton MAAC vs. winner game 4 1:30 p.m.-W

First consolation round

Game 9: Loser game 3 vs. loser game 5 2 p.m.-K

Game 10: Loser game 6 vs. loser game 4 4:30 p.m.-K

Game 11: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 7 3 p.m.-W

Game 12: Loser game 2 vs. loser game 8 4:30 p.m.-W

Second consolation round

Game 13: Winner game 9 vs. loser game 12 6 p.m.-W

Game 14: Winner game 10 vs. loser game 11 7:30 p.m.-K

Game 15: Winner game 11 vs. loser game 10 6 p.m.-K

Game 16: Winner game 12 vs. loser game 9 7:30 p.m.-W

Sunday’s games

Championship quarterfinals

Game 17: Winner game 5 vs. winner game 6 9:30 a.m.-K

Game 18: Winner game 7 vs. winner game 8 9:30 a.m.-W

Championship semifinals

Game 23: Winner game 17 vs. winner game 18 12:30 p.m.-K

Consolation third round

Game 19: Winner game 13 vs. winner game 14 8 a.m.-W

Game 20: Winner game 15 vs. winner game 16 8 a.m.-K

Consolation fourth round

Game 21: Winner game 19 vs. loser game 18 11 a.m.-W

Game 22: Winner game 20 vs. loser game 17 11 a.m.-K

Consolation quarterfinals

Game 24: Winner game 21 vs. winner game 22 12:30 p.m.-W

Consolation semifinals

Game 25: Winner game 24 vs. loser game 23 2 p.m.-K

Championship games

Game 26: Winner game 23 vs. winner game 25 3:30 p.m.-K

Game 26 (if necessary): Championship game 2 5 p.m.-K

Our Lady of Guadalupe

Alter Society

Food Sale

4-H Building

Friday 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday 7 a.m. for Menudo, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.