After being under a flood warning for more than a month, the Missouri River is no longer flooded in Leavenworth.

After being under a flood warning for more than a month, the Missouri River is no longer flooded in Leavenworth.

The river dropped below its flood stage in the Leavenworth area Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The river reaches its flood stage for the area at a depth of 20 feet.

At 2 p.m. Monday, the river was at 19.38 feet, according to the NWS.

The river had been above flood stage for more than a month. On June 1, the river reached 28.61 feet. This is the fourth highest crest of the river on record for the Leavenworth area.

While the river was no longer flooded, it remained in what is known as its action stage Monday. The river reaches the action stage at a depth of 17 feet.

Even though the river is out of a flood stage, Leavenworth County Emergency Management Director Chuck Magaha said he does not want to let his guard down. He said the possibility of future flooding remains a concern.

“I would hate to say that we’re out of the woods,” Magaha said.

He said the region often receives pretty good rainfall during July.

“We’ll continue to monitor it on a daily basis,” he said of the river.

Leavenworth’s Landing Park and the city’s Brush Site were closed because of the recent flooding.

The Brush Site has reopened, but Landing Park remains closed.

The campground at Riverfront Park near the city’s boat ramp also remains closed. But this park has been closed since it was flooded earlier in the year.

In March, the Missouri River reached 31.3 feet, which was the second highest flood on record for Leavenworth.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR