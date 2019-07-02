A representative of the Leavenworth County Appraiser’s Office will be available to provide assistance to Leavenworth County homeowners affected by the recent tornado.

Homes destroyed or substantially destroyed by the May 28 tornado near Linwood may be eligible for property tax relief.

The representative will be on hand from 1-7 p.m. July 8-9 at the Linwood Community Center, 105 E. Third St.

Homeowners should bring written estimates of repairs or rebuilding costs by licensed contractors or insurance adjusters as well as photos of damaged homes.

Kansas law allows the county commissioners to abate property taxes to a homestead that has been destroyed or substantially destroyed by a natural disaster.

Destroyed or substantially destroyed means the cost to restore the structure to its before-damaged condition would equal or exceed 50% of the market value of the structure. “Homestead” means the dwelling, or any part thereof, whether owned or rented, which is occupied as a residence by the household, or a manufactured home or mobile home.